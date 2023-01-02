Georgiev will patrol the home crease Monday against Vegas, Marc Moser of AltitudeTV reports.

Georgiev gave up five goals on 24 shots Saturday against Toronto prior to getting pulled. He has a 15-8-3 record this season with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Gerogiev made 33 saves in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Oct. 22.