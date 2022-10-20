Georgiev stopped just 24 shots Wednesday as the Avalanche suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Georgiev, who had earned wins during his opening two starts this season, yielded two first-period goals Wednesday and eventually folded early in the extra stanza. The 26-year-old netminder backed the Avalanche's bid to rally from a two-goal, second-period deficit. Neal Pionk, who is not known for his offense, beat Georgiev 31 seconds into overtime.