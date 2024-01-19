Georgiev stopped 26 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Bruins struck twice in the first five minutes of the first period and never looked back, sticking Georgiev with his second straight loss and third in his last six outings. The 27-year-old netminder still leads the NHL with 24 wins, but his 3.30 GAA and .883 save percentage through eight games in January indicates how much he'd been leaning on the Avs' offense for those victories.