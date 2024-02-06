Georgiev stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Georgiev was sharp against his former team Monday, blanking the Rangers until Artemi Panarin's goal midway through the third period. However, the Avs couldn't crack Jonathan Quick before Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winner in overtime, sticking Georgiev with the loss. The 27-year-old netminder had won three straight starts prior to the All-Star break, sporting a .924 save percentage in that span. Overall, Georgiev is 27-11-3 with an .898 save percentage and 2.88 GAA on the season.