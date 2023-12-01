Georgiev allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Georgiev allowed two goals in the second period and another in the third before Nick Bjugstad's game-winner in overtime. The 27-year-old Georgiev had won six of his previous seven starts coming into Thursday, posting a .918 save percentage in that span. He's now 13-5-1 with an .899 save percentage and 2.89 GAA on the season. The Avalanche are back in action Saturday on the road against Anaheim.