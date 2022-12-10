Georgiev kicked out 28 of 29 shots through overtime in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Georgiev was beaten twice in three shootout attempts. That setback extended his losing streak to three games, though this did end Georgiev's run of four straight starts where he surrendered at least four goals. The 26-year-old has an 11-5-2 record, 2.65 GAA and .920 save percentage in 18 contests this season.