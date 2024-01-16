Georgiev allowed stopped 30 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Georgiev allowed four goals, including two in the final frame, en route to just his second loss in his last nine outings. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 24-10-2 despite a mediocre .895 save percentage and 2.92 GAA this season. Georgiev will likely get Tuesday's game off, with Colorado playing the second of a back-to-back, lining him up for a road matchup with the Bruins on Thursday.