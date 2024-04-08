Georgiev stopped 30 of 36 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev has given up six goals in back-to-back games, and he's 0-2-1 with 18 goals allowed over his last four outings. The 28-year-old was done in by the Stars' power play, which tallied three times in the second period. For the season, he's at 37-17-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 60 contests overall. Head coach Jared Bednar gave Georgiev a vote of confidence last Saturday, but the goalie is not doing much to reward that, which could lead to Justus Annunen getting more looks to close out the regular season.