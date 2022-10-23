Georgiev allowed two goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Georgiev had a busy game, but he was able to limit the damage fairly well for his third win in four starts this year. He's 3-0-1 with 11 goals allowed on 119 shots, good for a .908 save percentage. The 26-year-old is earning his place as the Avalanche's top goalie, though Pavel Francouz's struggles early in the year have helped set the hierarchy. The Avalanche's road trip continues with games versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Devils on Friday and Islanders next Saturday.