Georgiev was the first off the ice during morning practice, indicating he will defend the visiting crease versus Dallas on Saturday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Georgiev got off to a great start this season, winning his first six games in a row, but he has struggled since then, going 3-4-0 while giving up 26 goals on 173 shots. Overall, Georgiev is 9-4-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .890 save percentage. He has a tough matchup against Jake Oettinger and the Stars, who are first in the Central Division with an 11-3-1 record.