Georgiev was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against Arizona.

Georgiev has played in 18 of the Avs' 21 contests this season, posting a 13-5-0 record and 2.84 GAA to go with one shutout. At this rate, the Bulgarian backstop figures to lead the league in games played, especially considering Jonas Johansson -- who is currently tied with Georgiev at 18 games played -- will likely see himself dropped from the starting role.