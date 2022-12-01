Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Georgiev was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, indicating he will tend to the road crease against Buffalo.

Georgiev is having his best season in the NHL, as he is 10-3-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will face the high-scoring Sabres, who have scored 86 goals, third-best in the NHL.