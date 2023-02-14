Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Tuesday at home against Tampa Bay.

Georgiev may play again Wednesday against Minnesota because Pavel Francouz is dealing with a lower-body injury. Colorado brought up netminder Jonas Johansson from the AHL on Monday. Georgiev has a 21-12-3 record this season with a 2.68 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Lightning rank fourth in the league this year with 3.58 goals per game.