Georgiev turned aside 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Ivan Prosvetov midway through the third period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby beat Georgiev through a screen to chase him from the game after another bad giveaway by a Colorado skater, and getting lifted was more an act of mercy by coach Jared Bednar than a reflection on the netminder's play. It was still a tough loss, as it not only ended the Avs' NHL-record 15-game winning streak on the road, it left Georgiev tied for the longest road winning streak by a goalie in NHL history at 12, a mark originally set by the Bruins' Eddie Johnston in 1971. Georgiev still has a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage through seven starts to begin the season, but he might get a breather when Colorado next takes the ice Sunday in Buffalo.