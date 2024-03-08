Georgiev will be in net Friday against Minnesota at home, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev was solid in his last start, stopping 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit. The 28-year-old has played 52 games this year, recording a .900 save percentage and a 32-15-3 record. He will have a favorable home matchup against Minnesota -- the Wild have gone 9-12-2 on the road this season.