Georgiev will start Tuesday at home against Minnesota, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev struggled in his last start against Dallas on Sunday, stopping 30 of 36 shots in a 7-4 loss. The 28-year-old has seen his numbers drop this year compared to last year, logging an .898 save percentage and a 37-17-4 record in 60 starts. He will have a favorable matchup against Minnesota who's 9-12-2 on the road.

