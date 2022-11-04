Georgiev will defend the home cage against Columbus on Friday, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev gave up four goals on 43 shots Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders, his first loss of the season. The Colorado netminder is 4-1-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 3-7-0 record and have averaged only 2.60 goals per game this season.