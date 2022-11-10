Georgiev will guard the home net against Nashville on Thursday, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

Georgiev has been great for the Avalanche this season, going 6-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He played back-to-back games in Finland on the weekend and returns home to face the Predators, who are are 5-7-1, while scoring 35 goals in 13 games.