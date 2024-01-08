Georgiev will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Monday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev will make his 11th consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 7-2-1 record and 2.92 GAA in his previous 10 outings. At some point, fantasy players should probably expect Ivan Prosvetov to get a start in order to keep Georgiev fresh for a potential playoff run.