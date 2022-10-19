Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus Winnipeg.

Georgiev was solid in his last start Monday against Minnesota, stopping 36 of 39 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Jets team that's coming off a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Monday.