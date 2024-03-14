Georgiev allowed three goals on 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Georgiev had a rough start to the first period, and the Avalanche were down 3-0 in the second period until Mikko Rantanen scored late in the frame to spark the comeback. This was Georgiev's third straight win, and he's allowed six goals on 80 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 34-15-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 53 appearances. The Avalanche have another tough matchup ahead versus the Oilers on Saturday.