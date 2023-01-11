Georgiev allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Georgiev allowed three or more goals for the sixth time in his last seven outings, with the lone exception being his only win in that span. The Avalanche put together a comeback in the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal with 3:30 left sent Georgiev to defeat again. The 26-year-old goalie is now at 16-11-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 30 starts. Pavel Francouz (lower body) returned from injured reserve to serve as backup Tuesday, and it may not be long before he gets a start since Georgiev is in a brutal slump.