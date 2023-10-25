Georgiev stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 7-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
While Georgiev did not look super sharp in Tuesday's contest, he did just enough to pick up his sixth win of the season. This now marks back-to-back starts where Georgiev has allowed four goals, but his hold on the Avalanche's No. 1 job remains firm.
