Georgiev stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Georgiev ended his personal three-game losing streak, though it wasn't a pretty performance. A chaotic second period saw the teams tied at 3-3 going into the final frame, where Georgiev shut the door and got some help to secure the victory. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 7-3-0 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 10 starts. The Avalanche have a slightly easier matchup ahead Thursday at home versus the Kraken.