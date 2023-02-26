Georgiev led the Avalanche onto the ice, indicating he'll start at home versus the Flames on Saturday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev continues to be leaned on heavily with Pavel Francouz (lower body) out. The Avalanche have had three back-to-backs in February, and Georgiev has started five of the six games within those sets. He's on a three-game winning streak and will face a Flames team that is right behind the Avalanche in the wild-card race.