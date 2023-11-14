Georgiev will get the starting nod in Seattle on Monday, per the NHL's media site.

Georgiev was roughed up in his last outing, coughing up six goals on 28 shots in a loss to St. Louis. After allowing four total goals in his first three appearances, the 27-year-old has given up at least four goals in five of his last seven games. During that span, he's produced a brutal .842 save percentage and 4.32 GAA. Georgiev's last road win was against the Islanders on Oct. 24.