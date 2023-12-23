Georgiev will patrol the home crease Saturday against Arizona, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev is coming off a 41-save effort in Thursday's 6-4 win over Ottawa. In 26 games this season, he has posted a 16-8-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per contest.
