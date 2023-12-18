Georgiev will get the starting nod for Sunday's home matchup against the Sharks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev was crushed for five goals on 21 shots in just two periods of work in his last outing. He's coughed up 17 goals while going 1-2-1 over his last five appearances. On the year, the 27-year-old is 14-7-1 despite a pedestrian .896 save percentage and 3.00 GAA.