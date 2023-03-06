Georgiev will face the Kraken at home Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev was crushed for five goals on 19 shots before getting pulled Saturday against Dallas, halting his five-game winning streak. It was his seventh time allowing at least five goals this season and the third time in his last nine outings. Still, he's 26-13-4 with a 2.66 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 43 appearances on the year.