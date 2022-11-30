Georgiev will start Tuesday's road game against Winnipeg.
Georgiev has won his past three outings, stopping 95 of 98 shots. He has a 10-2-1 record this season with a 2.29 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Georgiev has won six of his seven appearances on the road this campaign.
