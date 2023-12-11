Georgiev will patrol the home crease Monday against Calgary, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Georgiev has allowed 12 goals on 129 shots in his past four outings en route to a 1-2-1 record. He has posted a mark of 14-7-1 this season with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 22 games played. The Flames rank 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.89 goals per contest.