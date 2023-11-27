Georgiev will patrol the home crease Monday against Tampa Bay, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Georgiev has won his past two outings, including a 19-save effort in Friday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. He has posted a 12-5-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. The Lightning sit fourth in the league this campaign with 3.71 goals per game.