Georgiev will patrol the home crease Sunday against Arizona, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.
Georgiev is coming off a 24-save performance in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington. In 45 games this season, he has provided a 28-13-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 26th in the league with 2.87 goals per contest this campaign.
