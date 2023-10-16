Georgiev will guard the road net Tuesday against Seattle, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Georgiev has won his previous two starts this season, having stopped 54 of 57 shots. Through three contests this campaign, Seattle ranks 31st in the league with a mere 0.67 goals per game.
