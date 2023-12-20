Georgiev stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Georgiev still hasn't won consecutive outings since his three-game win streak from Nov. 22-27. The 27-year-old gave up two goals in the first period, and the Avalanche's penalty kill got out of sorts on Tyler Johnson's decisive tally in the third. Georgiev drops to 15-8-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .896 save percentage over a league-high 25 starts. His recent inconsistency has led to more opportunities for Ivan Prosvetov, but it's unclear which goalie Colorado will deploy at home versus the Senators on Thursday.