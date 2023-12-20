Georgiev stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Georgiev still hasn't won consecutive outings since his three-game win streak from Nov. 22-27. The 27-year-old gave up two goals in the first period, and the Avalanche's penalty kill got out of sorts on Tyler Johnson's decisive tally in the third. Georgiev drops to 15-8-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .896 save percentage over a league-high 25 starts. His recent inconsistency has led to more opportunities for Ivan Prosvetov, but it's unclear which goalie Colorado will deploy at home versus the Senators on Thursday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Cruises to win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Pulled after two periods•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding goal Monday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Thursday•