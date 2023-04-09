Georgiev allowed three goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The Kings kept it close throughout the night, but Georgiev was able to protect a one-goal lead over the last 13:16 of the game to his fourth straight win. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 38-16-5 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 59 contests. He's been a success in his first year as a full-time starter. Pavel Francouz (lower body) will return from a two-month absence Sunday versus the Ducks, while Georgiev is likely to get back in the crease Tuesday at home versus the Oilers.