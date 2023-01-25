Georgiev stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

A little rest has done Georgiev good -- he's won three straight starts since sitting out three games in a row. The 26-year-old was able to play with a lead for a large portion of the game, and he held on despite the Capitals' pressure. He improved to 19-11-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Avalanche have a favorable matchup up next when they host the Ducks on Thursday.