Georgiev will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Kings, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Georgiev has won three straight starts, giving up seven goals in that span. The 27-year-old will face a tough test in the Kings, who have struggled a bit by scoring just 11 goals over their last six games, a span in which they've gone 2-4-0.
