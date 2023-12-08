Georgiev will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Jets.

Georgiev has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .927 save percentage over his last six outings. That's an improvement on his shaky numbers from earlier in November, so it appears he's back on track after the skid. The Jets will be a formidable challenge, entering Thursday averaging 3.21 goals per game this season.