Georgiev will protect the home goal versus the Sharks on Sunday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has four wins over his last six games, allowing 16 goals over that span. He hasn't had the best rate stats this season, but the 27-year-old continues to hold down a significant share of the playing time for the Avalanche. He'll have a favorable matchup Sunday, as the Sharks have lost seven straight games, including a 6-2 defeat in Denver on Dec. 17.