Georgiev allowed four goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Penguins put together a strong game, and while Georgiev held them at bay in the first period, he unraveled in the middle frame. The 27-year-old saw his five-game winning streak come to an end in a start that saw him face 40-plus shots for just the eighth time in 52 appearances. He's at 32-15-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his first year as a primary starter. The Avalanche's next two games are a home-and-home set Friday and Sunday versus the Coyotes.