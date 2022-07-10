Georgiev signed a three-year, $3.4 million AAV contract with the Avalanche on Sunday.

Colorado acquired Georgiev from the Rangers on Thursday and quickly hammered out a new contract over the weekend. The 26-year-old will likely enter the 2022-23 campaign in a timeshare with Pavel Francouz but either netminder could pull away with more playing time based on performance. Georgiev went 15-10-2 with a 2.92 and an .898 save percentage as a Ranger last season.