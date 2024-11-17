Georgiev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Georgiev sat out Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington, and he won't be eligible for Monday's road matchup against Philadelphia. A timeline for his return has not been provided yet, but Justus Annunen should see the bulk of the starts until Georgiev is healthy. Colorado called up Kevin Mandolese on Sunday to occupy the backup role.
