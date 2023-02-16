Georgiev turned aside 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Georgiev faced 17 shots in the first period alone, but he got out of that frame without surrendering a goal. The 27-year-old is 22-12-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 38 contests this season. He had struggled over his previous three starts, posting a 3.57 GAA and a .902 save percentage over that stretch.