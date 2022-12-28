Georgiev allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Georgiev just didn't have it Tuesday, with the Coyotes maintaining a lead for much of the game. The loss snapped his four-game winning streak, and the five goals allowed matched the highest total he's given up this season. The 26-year-old slipped to 15-7-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 24 starts. Georgiev figures to get most of the starts as long as Pavel Francouz (lower body) is out.