Georgiev was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Monday's road matchup with Montreal, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports, indicating he'll guard the crease.

Georgiev will make his sixth consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 2-2-1 record and 3.08 GAA in his last five outings. The Bulgarian netminder has been taking on a heavy workload for the Avs and likely will continue to do so moving forward. As such, Georgiev figures to be a top-end fantasy target the rest of the way.