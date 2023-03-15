Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against the Leafs.

Georgiev posted a 3-2-1 record and 3.24 GAA in his previous six contests and will be making his seventh straight start for the club. The 27-year-old netminder has already set a new personal best in wins (29) and should be capable of reaching the 35-win mark if not pushing for 40.