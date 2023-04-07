Georgiev stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Georgiev was a bit less busy than he was Tuesday versus these same Sharks, and the Avalanche's offense gave him more support the second time around. The 27-year-old is on a three-game winning streak, having allowed seven goals on 82 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 37-16-5 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 58 contests.