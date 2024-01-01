Georgiev stopped 10 of 11 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It was mostly one-way traffic in the Avalanche's favor, but it still took them until 16:31 of the third period to get a lead that held. Georgiev had little to do in the easy win, allowing just a Tomas Hertl power-play marker in the second period. This was Georgiev's fifth win in his last seven outings, and he's allowed exactly one goal in three of his last four games. The 27-year-old is up to 19-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage through a league-leading 30 games. The Avalanche host the Islanders on Tuesday for their next game.