Georgiev stopped 15 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Georgiev picked up consecutive wins for the first time since his season-opening six game winning streak. The 27-year-old was beat by a deflection and a tap-in, but the Avalanche's offense erupted to give him plenty of support. Georgiev also had an assist on the team's sixth goal. He's at a 9-4-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 13 games. The Avalanche's next game is likely to be a tougher test on the road in Dallas on Saturday.